Makers Of '<i>Chhaava</i>' To Remove 'Lezim' Dance Scene From Film After Row

The makers of 'Chhaava' - an upcoming autobiography on the life of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji - today confirmed that they would remove the 'Lezim' dance scene from the film after objections from politicians like Maharashtra minister Uday Samant and MNS leader Raj Thackeray.

Starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji, the film's trailer had a scene where the actor performs the Lezim, a traditional folk dance from Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Sambhaji was the eldest son of the founder of the Maratha empire, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Chhatrapati Sambhaji was anointed as the king in 1681.

Filmmaker Laxman Utekar announced the decision to drop the dance after a meeting with Raj Thackeray.

"The meeting with Raj Thackeray was to seek his advice. His knowledge of history, especially regarding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is extensive. He provided valuable suggestions for changes, which we will implement. As for the scene featuring Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj playing 'Lezim', we will delete it," Mr Utekar said.

"It was not our intention to hurt anyone's sentiments," the director added.

Lezim got its name from the musical instruments - a wooden stick with jingling cymbals - that are used in the dance form. Traditionally, it was performed as a sport by Maratha warriors to build their muscles and fitness drills in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant had also objected to the scene and demanded its removal from the film. "The movie shows Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj dancing. The director should cut this part. This movie should be shown to historians and scholars. If they raise objections, we will not let it be released," Mr Samant earlier said.

Today, while speaking to ANI, Mr Samant welcomed the director's decision to remove the scene and said, "The director met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray today and after the meeting, he decided to remove the Lezim(dance) playing scene from the film."

The movie, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, will be released on February 14.