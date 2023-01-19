MakeMyTrip Fined Rs 35,000 For Deficient Services By Consumer Court

MakeMyTrip has been fined Rs 35,000 by the consumer disputes redressal forum. (Representational)

The New Delhi district consumer disputes redressal commission has directed online travel company Make My Trip to pay over Rs 35,000 to a man, who had made a booking in a resort but found it locked, for deficiency in services.

The commission was hearing a complaint which said Make My Trip booked accomodation in a resort near the Jim Corbett national park in Nainital in September 2016 and the complainant found the premises sealed by an order of the National Green Tribunal.

The resort was sealed prior to the complainant's booking and the company was "under a duty" to not book a sealed resort, the complaint said.

A bench of the commission chaired by president Poonam Chaudhry said Make My Trip's service was "deficient" and caused a "miserable situation" for the complainant and his family.

"Hence we direct Opposite Party No. 1 (Make My Trip) to pay to the complainant Rs 10,965 spent and paid extra (for booking another resort) along with 9% interest...and further pay Rs 25,000 towards compensation, which will also include the cost of litigation," the bench, also comprising members Bariq Ahmad and Shekhar Chandra said.

The bench noted that Make My Trip did not provide any "cogent evidence" to show that it had paid the cost of accommodation to the resort owner.

"The OP (Make My Trip) with such a good reputation and maintaining good relations with various service providers as a facilitator...will definitely not have any problem in cancellation of the bookings...and it cannot deny the alternative booking and refund of the additional amount paid," the bench said.

