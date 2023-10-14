India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Make My Trip's Newspaper Ad For Pakistani Fans Divides Internet

"An open invitation to Pakistani fans," the header of the MMT ad read.

A Make My Trip advertisement addressing the Pakistani fans who came to India to watch the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 is receiving backlash online. The ad was posted ahead of the India vs Pakistan match that is being held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today. The travel company extended "heartfelt offers" to Pakistani fans. "An open invitation to Pakistani fans," the header of the advertisement read.

"Lets take a moment and forget our rivalries. After all it's not everyday that you visit us... So staying true to the Indian tradition of 'Atithi Devo Bhava,' we want to extend some heartfelt offers to you. If Pakistan loses by: 10 wickets or 200 runs, get 50% off. Use code: BoysPlayedWell; 6 wickets or 100 runs, get 30% off. Use code: EkShaheenHaar; 3 wickets or 50 runs, get 10% off. Use code: NoMaukaMauka," the advertisement read.

Internet users were quick to criticise the ad and label it "horrible". "We are not a sporting nation!!!! A sparring nation," a user shared while sharing the picture of the newspaper advertisement.

Reacting to the X post, another user wrote, "Horrible!! Horrible!! So that's one more brand to 'boycott' for me at least ... what have we become??? Does any other country do this to Indian fans? And it's not about any love fo Pakistan... this is just a game even kids won't do this!"

"@makemytrip pathetic way to brand. your creative agency needs to be changed and so is your brand custodian," commented a third user. "Cringe! we can't even be graceful hosts," added another.

Homestays & Villas also reacted to the advertisement. "We have no affiliation with this absolutely disgraceful advertisement published by @makemytrip. Our country comes first before any business and we do not serving our property to Pakistan citizens," it wrote.

However, some users commented in support of the travel company and praised the advertisement as well. Sharing his opinion on X, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag wrote, "Na Ishq mein na Pyaar mein . Jo mazza hai Pakistan ki haar mein. Aise kaun invite karta hai yaar. Sahi khel gaye MMT!"

"Great ad by @makemytripcare @makemytrip. Keep it up. I don't have any planned trip. But I will plan now," commented a user. "It's a brilliant ad, of course Non Resident Pakistanis won't like it," added another.

Meanwhile, the match is being telecasted on the Star Sports Network. The India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023 match is also being streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.