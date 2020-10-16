Major Lashkar Hideout Busted By Security Forces In Jammu And Kashmir's Awantipora

A case has been registered under relevant sections of law, the police said (Representational)

Jammu and Kashmir Police in coordination with Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday busted and destroyed one large underground hideout of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit.

"Based on credible input regarding presence of terrorists of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba in the nursery area of the village Kawani Awantipora near river Jhelum bank, Awantipora Police with 55 RR and 185 BN CRPF launched a search operation today early morning. During the search, one large underground hideout of Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit was busted and destroyed," Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a release.

"Incriminating material and a huge cache of explosives and ammunition of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba have been recovered from the busted and destroyed hideouts which include - one pistol, one pistol magazine, AK-47 ammunition and three grenades," it added.

All the materials have been taken into police custody for investigation. A case has been registered under relevant sections of law at Awantipora Police Station.