Major Fire At Oil India Tank Farm In Assam, 1 Dead, 6 Injured

A major fire broke out at the Intermediate Tank Farm (ITF) of Oil India Limited (OIL) at Tengakhat in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Friday, leaving one person dead and six others injured.

According to a statement issued by OIL, the fire incident occurred at around 9:05 am during maintenance work at the facility. The company said one person died due to his injuries, while six persons sustained burn injuries and were shifted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh, and OIL Hospital for treatment.

According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred while workers were operating a valve at the facility. The explosion reportedly took place in the crude oil storage section of the tank farm, triggering a massive fire.

At least five injured persons were identified as Tapas Gogoi (40) of Milan Nagar in Dibrugarh, Shailen Gogoi (45), Kumud Gogoi (38), Golap Dutta (58), and Indra Gogoi (40), all residents of Tengakhat.

The injured workers were reportedly employees of Spectron Engineers Private Limited, Mumbai, a company engaged by Oil India Limited.

Several other persons are also believed to have sustained injuries in the incident, though the exact circumstances leading to the explosion are yet to be officially confirmed.

OIL said its fire service personnel were immediately mobilised and that the fire is now under control. The company also expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and said further updates would be shared as additional information becomes available.

