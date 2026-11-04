6 Arrested by Assam Police In Fraud Case, Pak Link Under Scanner

Six people were arrested across Assam and Karnataka after Assam Police's Special Task Force busted a major financial fraud network operating through "mule" bank accounts. Investigators are currently probing suspected links between the fraudulent financial transactions and Pakistan-based intelligence operatives.

STF Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pranab Kumar Pegu revealed during a press conference that the crackdown was initiated after they received intelligence inputs regarding a cross-border financial syndicate.

The STF registered a case after receiving the inputs and launched a probe. They conducted raids across multiple states and arrested six people under the supervision of Inspector General of Police (IGP-STF) Partha Sarathi Mahanta.

Timeline Of Coordinated Multi-State Crackdown

The STF conducted a series of raids over three days, leading to the arrest of six key suspects from different locations:

October 28: Three suspects-Marjina Begum, Rafizul Haque, and Hemang Sudha-were apprehended from three separate locations under the Chandmari Police Station jurisdiction in Guwahati.

October 29: In a major breakthrough, the STF tracked down and arrested another accused, Rakib Hussain, from Karnataka.

October 30: Two more accomplices, Iftar Hussain (from Uzan Bazar) and Arman Aziz Haque (from Noonmati), were arrested in Guwahati.

Pakistan Link Under Scanner

SSP Pegu confirmed that investigators are examining possible links between the financial transactions and Pakistan-based intelligence operatives. However, he declined to share specific transaction details, citing the sensitive nature of the ongoing probe.

He revealed that several crucial facts emerged during the interrogation and added that the probe is still underway.