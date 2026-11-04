Financial Fraud Network Busted In Assam, Cops Probe Pak Link

The Special Task Force (STF), Assam, has arrested six people in connection with an alleged financial fraud network involving mule bank accounts and suspected links to intelligence operatives.

Addressing the media in Guwahati, STF SSP Pranab Kumar Pegu said the STF had received intelligence inputs regarding financial fraud activities allegedly being carried out through mule accounts, with suspected links to intelligence operatives.

Following the inputs, STF Assam registered a case and launched an investigation. Under the supervision of IGP-STF Partha Sarathi Mahanta, STF teams conducted operations at multiple locations and apprehended six persons allegedly involved in the network.

According to Pegu, on October 28, three accused persons, Marjina Begum, Rafizul Haque and Hemang Sudha, were arrested from three different locations under Chandmari Police Station in Guwahati.

On October 29, another accused, Rakib Hussain, was arrested in Karnataka. On October 30, STF personnel apprehended Iftar Hussain from Uzan Bazar under Latasil Police Station and Arman Aziz Haque from the Noonmati area.

Pegu said that several important facts had emerged during the investigation and that the STF had received further inputs about the alleged involvement of other individuals in the network.

He also indicated that investigators were examining possible links between the financial transactions and Pakistan-based intelligence operatives. However, he declined to disclose further details, citing the the ongoing investigation.

The STF SSP confirmed that the operation was still underway and said further action would be taken based on the inputs received.

The investigation into the alleged financial fraud network and its suspected wider links is continuing.