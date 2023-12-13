Major Drug Trafficking Network Between Northeast, Punjab Busted In Nagaland

Two drug peddlers from Manipur were arrested from Sechu Zubza in Kohima district. (Representational)

A major drug trafficking network has been busted by Nagaland involving Northeast states and Punjab. Police said two persons have been arrested who are suspected to have trafficked around 60 kg heroin worth Rs 400 crore.

Nagaland Director General of Police Rupin Sharma said that they have busted a network between Northeast states and Punjab.

Two drug peddlers from Manipur were arrested from Sechu Zubza in Kohima district on Wednesday and some heroin was recovered from their possession.

"Upon interrogation, it was revealed that the two accused are suspected to have trafficked around 60 kg of heroin worth about Rs 400 crore within one year. Police have so far arrested 12 persons who are part of this multi-state drug network," the DGP said.

He said that the network is mainly active in Nagaland, Manipur, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Punjab, and possibly other states of the country.

Nagaland police have launched a crackdown against drug trafficking ever since Mr Sarma became DGP in January this year.

Police said 318 cases have been registered and 456 persons have so far been arrested in connection with the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.