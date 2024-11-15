Iranian Boat With 500 kg Drugs Caught Off Gujarat After Overnight Mid-Sea Operation

Officials are questioning the suspects to find out details about the drug consignment. (File)

In a massive drugs bust, an Iranian boat carrying over 500 kg of narcotics has been caught off Gujarat's Porbandar after an overnight mid-sea operation. Those on board the vessel have been detained and are being questioned to find out the source of the drugs and where such a big consignment was headed, officials said.

A joint operation in the sea of Porbandar by the officials from the Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and the federal anti-drugs agency Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) led to the seizure.

The boat came under the radar near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) - which separates the international waters, after which it was brought to Porbandar.

Further searches are on for suspected vessels and more inbound consignments of drugs as officials keep an eye on the sea routes for smuggling of narcotics.

Officials are also questioning the suspects to find out details about the drug consignment.

It's also under investigation if Pakistan was the source of the drugs. Several reports have accused Pakistan of pushing drugs across the border to fund their terror activities.

Gujarat witnessed another major drug bust three weeks ago with narcotics substances worth over Rs 250 crore being seized from the Avsar Enterprise in Ankleshwar, Bharuch district. A similar operation in the past had led to seizure of drugs worth Rs 5,000 crore from the Aavkar Drugs Limited in Ankleshwar.