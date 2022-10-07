Major Drug Haul Worth Rs 120 Crore, Ex Air India Pilot Among 6 Arrested

Around 60 kg of mephedrone drugs worth Rs 120 crore was seized in Mumbai.(Representational)

In a huge drug haul, around 60 kg of mephedrone drugs worth Rs 120 crore was seized from a warehouse in Mumbai by the Narcotics Control Bureau. A former Air India pilot is among two arrested.

The seizure of the party drug is linked to a larger network that was also involved in a drug haul at Jamnagar in Gujarat earlier this week . Four people were arrested in that case.

Sohail Gaffar, the pilot who was arrested, once worked for Air India. Trained in the US, Sohail Gaffar allegedly quit his job a few years ago citing medical reasons.

The same drug cartel has sold around 225 kg of mephedrone drugs in the market, of which 60 kg was seized yesterday, officials of the anti-drugs agency said.

The Mumbai drug bust took place following a tip-off by naval intelligence in Jamnagar.

Earlier this year, massive quantities of drugs were seized in Gujarat.

In August, 200 kg of mephedrone drugs were seized in Vadodara. In April, 260 kg drugs were seized from Kandla port.

In one of the biggest drug hauls, 3000 kg of drugs worth Rs 21,000 crore were seized from Mundra port in September last.