"Something To Hide?" BJP Questions Trinamool Silence In Mahua Moitra Case

A Trinamool Congress spokesperson's remark, saying the party will not comment on the Mahua Moitra case, has drawn a sharp response from the BJP. The BJP has questioned if Trinamool's silence means that it accepts the serious allegations against the Krishnanagar MP or indicates that the party has "something to hide".

Ms Moitra has been accused of receiving Rs 2 crore in cash from businessman Darshan Hiranandani for asking questions in parliament. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking an investigation into allegations that Ms Moitra received bribes from the businessman and also shared her parliament login credentials. The Trinamool MP has trashed the allegations.

#WATCH | West Bengal | Allegations of bribery against TMC MP Mahua Moitra: TMC State General Secretary Kunal Ghosh says, "...No comments...Regarding this issue, the TMC will not say anything... The related person may answer this, not the TMC party..." pic.twitter.com/uIqFZSeDE1 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2023

The Trinamool leadership has been silent on the allegations against its MP so far. Asked about the matter, Trinamool spokesperson and West Bengal general secretary Kunal Ghosh yesterday refused to comment. "No comments. Regarding this issue, the All India Trinamool Congress will not say a word. We have nothing to say. The person (Ms Moitra) may explain or answer the issue. We are observing the issue and gathering information, but we don't want to comment now," Mr Ghosh told news agency ANI.

The BJP latched on to the Trinamool spokesperson's remark and fielded several questions to the Mamata Banerjee-led party that is among the key players in the Opposition bloc INDIA that plans to take on the BJP in the 2024 general election.

TMC's official stand on Mahua Moitra is that “We won't comment. Said MP will defend herself”



Does it mean



1)TMC accepts Mahua Moitra has made serious breaches including giving her log in to be operated from foreign soil by a rival corporate entity in exchange for kickbacks ?… — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) October 22, 2023

"TMC's official stand on Mahua Moitra is that 'We won't comment. Said MP will defend herself'. Does it mean: 1)TMC accepts Mahua Moitra has made serious breaches including giving her log in to be operated from foreign soil by a rival corporate entity in exchange for kickbacks? 2) If so, then why is TMC still retaining her rather than sacking her?" BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonwalla asked in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The BJP spokesperson also asked if the Trinamool is afraid of acting against Ms Moitra "because the party itself has something to hide". "Perhaps people in the party knew or endorsed it? TMC must clarify," he added.

It is not surprising that Mamata Banerjee has abandoned Mahua Moitra. She will defend no one else but Abhishek Banerjee, who is no less delinquent… Several TMC leaders are in jail on serious corruption and criminal charges but Mamata Banerjee has maintained radio silence. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 21, 2023

Earlier, senior BJP leader and co-incharge of its Bengal operations Amit Malviya had said it was no surprise that Mamata Banerjee has "abandoned" Ms Moitra. "She will defend no one else but Abhishek Banerjee, who is no less delinquent... Several TMC leaders are in jail on serious corruption and criminal charges but Mamata Banerjee has maintained radio silence," he posted on X yesterday.

Mr Dubey, BJP MP from Godda, has also sought a Lokpal probe against the Trinamool MP. He has said he is in possession of a letter by Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai detailing "disturbing facts with detailed proof". "In the letter, Mr Dehadrai provides in great detail how, when and where Ms Moitra received bribes from a businessman Sh Darshan Hiranandani," the BJP MP's complaint said.

Darshan Hiranandani has claimed in an affidavit that Ms Moitra made frequent asked him for various favours, including expensive luxury items. The businessman also alleged hat the MP had given him her parliament login credentials and that she saw attacking the Adani Group as a way to become famous.

