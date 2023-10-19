Paid For Mahua Moitra's Luxury Items, Travel: Businessman's 10 Big Claims

Mahua Moitra thought that only way to attack PM is by attacking Gautam Adani, said the businessman.(FILE)

In a big twist in the alleged 'cash for query' scam, businessman Darshan Hiranandani has claimed that he used Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's Parliament login ID to ask questions targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani Group.

Mr Hiranandani - in a signed affidavit - claimed that Ms Moitra "made frequent demands" including "expensive luxury items and logistical help for her holidays." His affidavit also claimed that she had interactions with many Congress leaders, "including Rahul Gandhi, on matters relating to Adani companies".

Here are 10 stunning revelations made by Darshan Hiranandani on Mahua Moitra:

Mahua Moitra wanted to quickly make a name for herself at the national level. She was advised by her friends and advisors that the shortest possible route to fame is by personally attacking PM Modi. Ms Moitra thought that the only way to attack PM Modi is by attacking Gautam Adani as both were contemporaries, and they belong to the same state of Gujarat. She drafted a few questions that would have elements to embarrass the government by targeting the Adani group. She shared with me her email ID as a Member of Parliament, so that I could send her information, and she could raise the questions in the Parliament. She later provided me her Parliament login and password so that I could post the questions directly. There were others who were also assisting her in this targeted attack. She had interactions with many Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, on matters relating to the Adani companies. She also had frequent interactions with international journalists from the Financial Times, the New York Times, the BBC and also with several Indian publications. She also received unverified details from several sources, including some claiming to be former Adani group employees. Certain information was shared with me, based on which I continued to post questions using her Parliamentary login. I felt that, through her, I would get support in other States ruled by the Opposition, because she bonded extremely well with other leaders of the Opposition like Mr Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and Pinaki Mishra, She made frequent demands of me and kept asking me for various favours. This included gifting her expensive luxury items, providing support on the renovation of her officially allotted bungalow in Delhi, travel expenses, holidays, etc, apart from providing secretarial and logistical help for her travels within India and to different parts of the world. Many a times, I felt that she was taking undue advantage of me and pressurising me to do things I didn't want to, but I had no choice, because of the aforementioned reasons.

Mahua Moitra "took bribes to ask questions" in Parliament on behalf of businessman Darshan Hiranandani to target the Adani group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Dubey alleged last week. Ms Moitra has denied the allegations and said she is prepared for any inquiry.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)