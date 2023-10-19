'Used Mahua Moitra's Parliament Account To Target PM, Adani': Businessman

Businessman Darshan Hiranandani, in an explosive affidavit today, claimed Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra had given him her parliament login id to frame questions on the Adani group, which she felt was the only way to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The claim is a huge setback for Ms Moitra, currently battling BJP allegations that she had accepted cash and favours from the Hiranandani group chief and should be suspended from parliament.

Mr Hiranandani, caught in the "cash-for-questions" controversy swirling around Ms Moitra, has claimed the Trinamool MP was also was a dominating and ambitious person who also made a number of demands for "various favours" which he met to retain her support.