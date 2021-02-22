16-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By 2 Men In UP's Mahoba: Police

Both the accused were arrested, and the girl was sent for a medical exam (Representational)

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba, following which the accused were arrested, police said on Monday.

The alleged incident took place on Friday night when the minor was standing outside her house.

Jai Hind (23) and Ashish Sen (22) forcibly took her to a secluded place and allegedly raped her, SHO Sunil Kumar Tiwari said.

The girl later narrated her ordeal to her elder sister who filed a police complaint and on the basis of that, an FIR was registered on Sunday, the SHO said.

Both the accused were arrested, and the girl was sent for a medical examination, he added.