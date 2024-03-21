Mahindra-Adani Total Energies Deal To Broaden EV Charging Infra Access

Now, XUV400 customers will have access to over 1,100 chargers on the Bluesense+ App (Representational)

Mahindra & Mahindra, in a landmark move, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Adani Total Energies E-Mobility Limited (ATEL) - a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Total Gas Limited - to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country.

"The collaboration is a giant leap toward building a greener and a more sustainable future, aligning with India's ambitious climate action goals," a press release said.

The MoU sets a roadmap for the creation of an expansive EV charging infrastructure across the country, it further said, adding that the partnership will entail rolling out e-mobility solutions for seamless access to the charging network for the customers covering discovery, availability, navigation, and transactions.

"With this association, the XUV400 customers will now have access to more than 1,100 chargers on the Bluesense+ App, significantly enhancing the convenience and reach of electric vehicle charging for Mahindra EV owners," it said.

Speaking about the deal, Suresh P Manglani, the Executive Director and CEO of Adani Total Gas Ltd., said, "This is one more step towards expanding the footprint of Adani Total Gas Ltd in the EV space. The collaboration with M&M for the charging infrastructure will bolster the confidence of customers to embrace EV technology as part of the energy transition. Together, such steps will help reduce carbon emissions, and help India meet its climate action goals."

"We are thrilled to partner with Adani Total Energies. This alliance is a cornerstone in enhancing the EV charging infrastructure, ensuring our customers enjoy seamless access to charging network and digital integration for an unparalleled EV experience," Veejay Nakra, the president of the automotive division, M&M Ltd., said.

"In line with our commitment to enhance customer experience with partner network, we are actively on-boarding multiple partners to broaden the EV ecosystem, driving the adoption of electric vehicles," he said.

The partnership is a testament to the collaborative efforts needed to decarbonize transportation and move towards an electric and sustainable future in line with tthhe COP26 commitments, the statement said.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)