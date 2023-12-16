Mahesh Kumawat, 6th Accused In Parliament Security Breach, Arrested

Delhi police today made the sixth arrest in the Parliament security breach case where two men jumped into the House and released coloured smoke. Mahesh Kumawat was taken into custody today for allegedly helping the 'mastermind' Lalit Jha escape from Delhi.

Sources said police are likely to seek the Parliament's permission to recreate the December 13 incident that unfolded on the anniversary of the 2001 attack on it.

Lalit Jha, who hails from West Bengal, was sent to seven-day police custody on Friday after his arrest last night. Police claimed in the Patiala House court that he admitted that the accused met many times to hatch the conspiracy to breach Parliament security.

Besides, he was also required to be interrogated to ascertain whether the accused had association with any enemy country or terrorist organisation, police said.