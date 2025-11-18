Mahayuti Discord Spills Into Public, But Leaders Insist All Is Well

Tensions within the ruling Mahayuti alliance spilt into public view on Tuesday after several Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) ministers skipped the cabinet meeting, prompting talk of a boycott.

While leaders later attempted to downplay the rift, the day saw a series of confrontations, sharp exchanges and internal negotiations.

Samant Acknowledges Strain Within Mahayuti

Industries Minister Uday Samant, speaking exclusively to NDTV, denied that the ministers' absence amounted to a boycott but admitted that all was not smooth within the alliance.

"There was no boycott, there was a dialogue," Samant said. "We shared with the CM and DCM what we had to. It all ended with smiles."

He pointed to rising tensions at the local-body level, saying NCP had submitted "questionable forms" in Raigad and that in his own constituency ", 12 NCP candidates fielded forms that were not good." He argued that if Mahayuti wants to fight the elections together, "unity must also be seen on the ground."

Samant also rejected reports of ministers being reprimanded. "The meeting's decision will be communicated. Aaditya Thackeray should focus on his own party, which is already cracked," he added.

Pre-Cabinet Tension Leads to Walkout

Sources said Sena ministers decided to avoid the cabinet meeting during the pre-cabinet itself, where they raised concerns about the BJP's handling of fund allocation, transfers and administrative authority.

Several ministers reportedly questioned the point of attending cabinet meetings if they "had no real powers."

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told them he would attend in his official capacity and proceeded to the cabinet.

Dombivli Inductions Spark Flashpoint

The immediate trigger was the BJP's induction of Shiv Sena office-bearers in Dombivli, which the Sena claimed violated alliance discipline. Ministers later conveyed their displeasure to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

According to sources, Fadnavis responded sharply, "You started this in Ulhasnagar. You can't object when the BJP does the same. Hereafter, neither party will induct the other's leaders, and both must follow this discipline."

Later, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule met Shinde over the issue.

Fadnavis Pulls Up Sena Ministers

Sources said Fadnavis firmly confronted the ministers, in Shinde's presence, for skipping the cabinet meeting and creating avoidable optics. BJP leaders maintained that the Dombivli induction had senior-level clearance.

Shiv Sena minister Bharat Gogavale, speaking exclusively to NDTV, attempted to smooth tensions. "Nothing happened. Both our leaders have spoken. Everything is normal," he said, while conceding that the Dombivli situation was "tight."

In an off-record interaction, Shinde reportedly told his ministers that the matter had been resolved and that both parties must respect limits.

He stressed that Mahayuti remained committed to the NDA under PM Modi and insisted the government's agenda was development, not internal sparring.

By evening, Sena minister Dada Bhuse confirmed that a joint meeting with Fadnavis and Shinde had resulted in a key decision:

Neither the BJP nor the Shiv Sena will induct each other's leaders going forward.

Bhuse noted that previous inductions in Palghar, Dombivli and Ulhasnagar had created tensions, and the new agreement was meant to close the chapter.

A follow-up meeting between the senior BJP and Sena leadership is expected soon.