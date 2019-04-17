Mahavir Jayanti: 10 Life Lessons From Lord Mahavir

Mahavir Jayanti: Lord Mahavira is usually depicted in a sitting or standing meditative posture.

Lord Mahavira's life is an inspiration for all. His birth anniversary is celebrated as Mahavir Jayanti. The 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, the spiritual teacher practiced intense meditation after renouncing the material world at the age of 30. He attained salvation, nirvana or moksha at the age of 72. During his lifetime, he taught the virtues of non-violence, truth, chastity, non-attachment and leading a moral and principled life. Lord Mahavira is usually depicted in a sitting or standing meditative posture, with the symbol of a lion beneath him. According to Jain texts, Lord Mahavira's childhood name was Vardhamana. He was born in into a royal family in present-day Bihar. On Mahavir Jayanti, special programmes, prayer meets, processions are organised as a reminder to follow the lessons he preached during his lifetime.

Here are some of his teaching and quotes that will inspire you to lead a spiritual life:

Do not injure, abuse, oppress, enslave, insult, torment, torture, or kill any creature or living being. - Lord Mahavir

Anger begets more anger, and forgiveness and love lead to more forgiveness and love. - Lord Mahavir

Do not deprive someone of his livelihood. This is a sinful tendency. - Lord Mahavir

All breathing, existing, living, sentient creatures should not be slain, nor treated with violence, nor abused, nor tormented, nor driven away. - Lord Mahavir

Attachment and aversion are the root cause of karma, and karma originates from infatuation. Karma is the root cause of birth and death, and these are said to be the source of misery. None can escape the effect of their own past karma. - Lord Mahavira

Kill not, cause no pain. Non-violence is the greatest religion. Lord Mahavira

A man is seated on top of a tree in the midst of a burning forest. He sees all living beings perish. But he doesn't realize that the same fate is soon to overtake him also. That man is fool. - Lord Mahavir

In happiness and suffering, in joy and grief, we should regard all creatures as we regard our own self. - Lord Mahavira

Live and allow others to live; hurt no one; life is dear to all living beings. - Lord Mahavir

Start the practice of self-control with some penance; begin with fasting. - Lord Mahavir

Soul is the central point of spiritual discipline. - Lord Mahavira

Happy Mahavir Jayanti to all!

