Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2019: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages, Greetings

Mahavir Jayanti is a sacred day for the Jain community. It will be calebrated on April 17.

Mahavir Jayanti or Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir - the 24th and the last Tirthankara in Jainism. Mahavir Jayanti will be observed on April 17 this year and is considered a sacred day for the Jain community. Lord Mahavir practised and promoted non-violence and preached love and respect for all living beings. On these values, he later found a new religion - Jainism. Jains steer clear of all non-vegetarians dishes and follow the path of non-violence or ahimsa. Mahavir Jayanti is a reminder of these virtues.

Here are some messages, images, photos and greetings you can send to your friends and family wishing them a Happy Mahavir Jayanti:

"Do not injure, abuse, oppress, enslave, insult, torment, torture, or kill any creature or living being." - Lord Mahavira

Happy Mahavir Jayanti: Messages you can send to your friends and family.



He practised non-violence. Mahavir Jayanti is a reminder for us to practise non-violence, lead a virtuous life. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti: Messages you can send to your friends and family.

“Kill not, cause no pain. Nonviolence is the greatest religion.” ― Lord Mahavira

“In happiness and suffering, in joy and grief, we should regard all creatures as we regard our own self.” - Lord Mahavira

Happy Mahavir Jayanti: Greetings you can share.

Live and let live.

Wishing you and your family a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

May the holy words show you the path to never ending happiness

Sending you warm wishes. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Happy Mahavir Jayanti: Images you can send to your friends and family.

May Lord Mahavir bless you abundantly and fill your life with the virtue of truth, non-violence and external compassion. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

I always ask Lord Mahavir to give you what you deserve, not what you desire. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Arihant ki boli

siddhon ka saar

Acharyon ka path

sadhuo ka sath

Ahinsa ka prachar

Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Happy Mahavir Jayanti: Photos you can send to your loved ones..

Adopt the path of truth, knowledge and non-violence. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

Let's pray for peace and harmony for all the human lives on this auspicious day. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

