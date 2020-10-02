Mahatma Gandhi's Vision Will Continue To Inspire Us: Chinese Ambassador To India

Gandhi's vision and wisdom will continue to inspire all of us today, Sun Weidong said (File)

Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary on Friday.

"Pay my respects to #MahatmaGandhi on his birth anniversary. His vision and wisdom will continue to inspire all of us today," Weidong tweeted on Friday.

The United Nations has marked October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.

