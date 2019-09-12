Congress Leaders Meet To Discuss Mahatma Gandhi Birth Anniversary Plans

Congress President Sonia Gandhi chaired the meeting attended by top leaders.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi today chaired a meeting of top party leaders from across the country to finalise plans for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations.

The meeting was attended by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, All India Congress Committee general secretaries and chief ministers of several states. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi was not at the meeting.

Senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Pate, AK Antony, KC Venugopal, Mallilkarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi were also at the meeting.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his counterparts from Rajasthan and Puducherry--Ashok Gehlot and V Narayanasamy-were at the meeting. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Bhagel did not attend. Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia was also at the meeting

