Mahashivratri 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Wallpapers And Photos To Share

This year Mahashivratri will be celebrated on February 18.

Mahashivratri is one of the most important Hindu festivals celebrated across India. Grand festivities at Shiva temples mark the day. On this day, devotees visit temples and keep fast to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. Devotees chant stotras, sing devotional songs and stay awake all night.

Mahashivratri is observed on the Chaturdashi tithi of the Krishna Paksha, the dark fortnight, in the month of Phalgun as per the Hindu calendar. This year Mahashivratri will be celebrated on February 18. To celebrate the auspicious day, many people send wishes, messages and photos of Lord Shiva. Here are a few messages and wishes you can share with your friends, family members and relatives to celebrate this Mahashivratri.

“OM Namah Shivaya. Baba Bholenath Ki Jai. Har Har Mahadev. Meri or se aapko aur aapke pariwar ko Mahashivratri ki dheron shubh kamnayein.”

“Shankar Ji ka aashirwad aap par humesha bana rahe. Mahashivratri ki shubh kamnayein.”

This Mahashivratri, may Lord Shiva take away all your sorrow and eliminate all the troubles to help you lead a happy and healthy life.

“The chant of Om Namah Shivaya with utmost devotion is enough to make you feel the power of God within you. Happy Mahashivratri.”

“May Lord Shiva's eternal love and blessings always keep you protected. Happy Mahashivratri.”

“This Maha Shivratri, I pray Lord Shiva protects your family and bestows with prosperity.”

“May this auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri fill your life with positivity by extinguishing all the darkness and worries that surround you.”

“The chanting of Om Namah Shivaya protects you and your loved ones from all negative influences… Warm greetings on Mahashivratri.”

“May Lord Shiva be with you at all times, guiding you through both good and terrible times.”