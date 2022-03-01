Mahashivratri 2022 Date: When Is Mahashivratri And Why Is This Festival Celebrated?

Lord Shiva first appeared in the form of "Shiva Linga" at midnight of Mahashivaratri

Mahashivratri literally translates to the great night of Lord Shiva. This year, the festival is being celebrated on March 1. Usually, the festival falls in the month of February or March, as per the Gregorian calendar.

Auspicious timings

According to Drik Panchang, the chaturdashi tithi begins at 3:16 am on March 1 and ends at 1:00 am on March 2.

Lord Shiva is worshipped during nishita kaal or midnight, which will fall between 12:08 am and 12:58 am. But devotees can also perform puja during the four prahars:

Prahar 1 — 6:21 pm-9:27 pm

Prahar 2 — 9:27 pm-12:33 am

Prahar 3 — 12:33 am-3:39 am

Prahar 4 — 3:39 am - 6:45 am

Significance

Devotees observe a day-long fast and seek blessings. They take bath early in the morning and visit a temple. People worship Lord Shiva with his favourite bhaang, dhatura and belpatra. They also offer milk to the “Shiva Linga”.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva first appeared in the form of “Shiva Linga” at midnight of Mahashivaratri.

Mantra:

In the evening, devotees assemble near the “Shiva Linga” and chant “Om Namah Shivaya”,