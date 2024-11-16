Video: 2 Tigresses' Fierce Fight Stuns Safari Tourists In Maharashtra

The fight reportedly took place at a hotspot for wildlife sightings within the reserve.

A fierce territorial battle between two tigresses at Maharashtra's Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve has captured widespread attention after a video of the dramatic fight resurfaced online. The intense clash, recorded by safari tourists, shows the tigresses, Veera and Bhela, locked in a furious confrontation, their roars echoing through the forest.

In the footage, onlookers watch from a safe distance as another group of tourists cautiously reverses their jeep to avoid getting too close to the tense scene. The fight reportedly took place at a hotspot for wildlife sightings within the reserve. Sources indicate the fight stemmed from a territorial dispute, a common but dramatic occurrence among tigers. The spectacle also sent nearby animals into a frenzy due to the escalating tension.

The video, first shared by the Maharashtra Forest Department on X in February, was recently reposted on Instagram by the official account of Ranthambore National Park.

The video has sparked reactions online.

The Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, located in Chandrapur district and about 150 km from Nagpur, is Maharashtra's oldest and largest national park. It is part of India's Project Tiger initiative and home to a variety of wildlife, including leopards, sloth bears, gaur, sambar, and barking deer, making it a vital conservation area and a popular destination for wildlife enthusiasts.

Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, located in Rajasthan, India, is one of the country's premier tiger reserves, covering approximately 1,133 square km. The reserve is home to around 80 tigers, as per the 2022 census, and boasts a diverse habitat comprising dry deciduous forests, hills, and scrublands. The prey base is abundant, with spotted deer, sambar, and wild boar, and several lakes, rivers, and waterholes provide essential water sources. Ranthambore was one of the original nine tiger reserves selected for conservation under Project Tiger.