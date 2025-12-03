Maharashtra's 'Car In Sea': A Rolls Royce Boat Turning Heads At Juhu Beach

Maharashtra's coastline has a new attraction making waves, quite literally. A Rolls Royce-shaped vessel cruising through the Arabian Sea is drawing crowds at Juhu beach, rapidly becoming one of the beach's most talked-about tourism innovations.

The unique watercraft, popularly dubbed the "car in the sea," offers locals and tourists a luxury-themed marine experience that would otherwise require travel abroad. And behind this spectacle is Pramod Pawar, who turned an idea he once saw on a Dubai beach into a homegrown adventure for Maharashtra.

A Dubai Dream Recreated At Home

Pawar says the concept struck him during a beach trip in Dubai, where similar luxury-themed boats are a staple. With a renewed vision, Pawar returned with sketches, observations, and a resolve to build something suited to local waters.

Inside Maharashtra's viral ‘Car In The Sea' ride. @AnujRayate speaks to Pramod Pawar, the man who designed and built the unique “car-boat” after spotting a similar concept in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/NhUkZc8Kfi — NDTV (@ndtv) December 2, 2025

The team then modified the vessel extensively to withstand the specific conditions of Maharashtra's coastline, from tidal behaviour to safety norms. The result is a premium-looking boat that seats five people and travels up to 1.8 nautical miles into the sea.

The boat comes equipped with onboard music, plush interiors, and even a shower facility for visitors returning from the salty spray.

A Push Toward 'International-Level' Tourism

Maharashtra already hosts most of the water sports available internationally, from jet skiing to parasailing. But with attractions like the "car boat," officials and operators say the goal is to scale up to 100% international standards.

The team behind the Rolls Royce vessel plans to expand further with new offerings, including flyboarding and Ferrari and Lamborghini-inspired boat variants.

"We want people to feel like they're getting a true international experience right here," said Vijay, the manager.

More Than A Gimmick, A Sign Of What's Coming

Pawar was very clear in his resolve that this is not a one off, but a start to a newer trend. "We do not wish to stop here, we want to bring as many newer sports to our waters as possible," he said.

He also stressed on the need for the government to encourage such experiments at home and make it hassle free.

"I was able to bring it home because I happened to be in Dubai and saw it, but not every one of us can do that, hence their chances of expanding become limited. The government should encourage more of such sports for greater footfalls."