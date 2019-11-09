Maharashtran Man Arrested Over 'Objectionable' Facebook Post On Ayodhya Verdict: Police

The man will be produced in court today, a police official said. (Representational)

A 56-year-old man was arrested on Friday in Maharashtra's Dhule district for writing an objectionable post on a social media website on the eve of Supreme Court's verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue, the police said.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce today its verdict in the case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya.

Sanjay Rameshwar Sharma, a resident of Old Agra Road in Dhule, had posted a message in a regional language on his Facebook wall claiming he would celebrate Diwali after getting "justice" for Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, and added that it would remove a "dark spot of history".

After police teams monitoring social media posts came upon Sanjay Sharma's Facebook post, he was arrested under sections 153 (1) (B), 188 of IPC (commits any act which is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities), an official said.

He will be produced in court today, the official added.

