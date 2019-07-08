Maharashtra Woman Poisons 2 Daughters, Commits Suicide: Police

The woman consumed the poison herself after giving it to her daughters: Police (Representational)

A 30-year-old woman allegedly poisoned her two minor daughters before committing suicide in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said today.

While one of the daughters died, the other one was battling for her life at a hospital following the incident that took place at Kharonda village on Saturday, an official at Jawhar police station said.

Ruksana Dandva, a widow, had four daughters and was apparently suffering from depression after her husband committed suicide by hanging himself a month back, he said.

On Saturday, when two of her elder daughters went to school, the woman gave some poison-laced food to the other two children and then consumed it herself, he said.

While the woman and her three-year-old daughter Deepali died, the other child, aged eight months, survived and was undergoing treatment at a local hospital where her condition was reported to be critical, the official said.

The two other children were kept under the care of their grandparents, he said.

A case was registered in connection with the incident, he added.

