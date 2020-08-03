Maharashtra Tally At 4,50,196 With 8,968 New Cases

The state also saw discharge of 10,221 patients, upping the recoveries count to 2,87,030(FILE)

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Monday increased to 4,50,196 with the addition of 8,968 fresh cases, while more than 260 patients succumbed to the infection, the state health department said.

With 266 fresh deaths, the fatality count increased to 15,842, said an official from the health department.

The state also saw the discharge of 10,221 patients, upping the count of recovered cases to 2,87,030, the official said.

Maharashtra now has 1,47,018 active cases. A total of 22,98,723 people have been tested so far for COVID-19, he said.

Mumbai city and suburban areas (MMR region) reported 970 and 2,957 fresh cases of COVID-19, respectively.

With this, Mumbai has so far reported 1,17,406 cases and 6,493 deaths.

The wider MMR region now has 2,49,111 cases of COVID-19 and 9,970 deaths.

The number of cases jumped by 796 in Pune city, while the neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad added 731 new infections in the day.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows:

Positive cases 4,50,196, deaths 15,842, discharged 2,87,030, active cases 1,47,018, people tested so far 22,98,723.

