Sanjay Raut Blames 'Four People' For 'Operation Kamal' In Maharashtra

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday trained guns at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that there are four "people" who carried out ''Operation Kamal'' in Maharashtra. The four people blamed by Mr Raut were - Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax Department and the police.

"There are four people who carreied out ''Operation Kamal'' which are CBI, ED, Income Tax dept and Police. But it will not yield any result here. If you have the majority then why do you need an ''Operation Kamal''?," said Mr Raut.

Mr Raut further asserted that he has ''full faith'' in Supreme Court. "People who have supported Ajit Pawar are gradually coming back. The entire operation was carried out in a hotel in Gurgaon. NCP and Shiv Sena leaders went there last night and conducted the ''rescue operation''," Mr Raut added.

"Those MLAs (who were staying in the hotel in Gurgaon) told about the offers made by BJP and how they have been threatened by the BJP," he added.

This came after the BJP formed the government on Saturday morning in Maharashtra when Devendra Fadnavis took oath for the second consecutive term as the state Chief Minister, with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy.

The decision came as a surprise as deliberations between Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on the formation of a non-BJP government in the state had seemingly reached the final stage.



