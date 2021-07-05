Maharashtra Records Lowest Covid Deaths Since March 15

Maharashtra now has 1,16,827 active cases, an official said (File)

Maharashtra on Monday reported 51 Covid-related deaths, the least since March 15, and 6,740 new Covid cases, the lowest daily count in a week, taking the infection tally to 61,04,917 and the death count to 1,23,136, a health department official said.

The state reported a sharp drop in Covid cases and fatalities in 24 hours as compared to Sunday, when it had registered 9,336 infections and 123 fatalities.

Maharashtra registered less than 7,000 daily cases for the first time since June 28, when the infection tally was 6,727. Also, the state witnessed the lowest fatalities since March 15, when 48 patients had died.

Notably, four districts - Bhandara, Hingoli, Nandurbar and Nanded - did not report any new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health department official.

The official said as many as 13,027 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recovered cases to 58,61,720.

The state now has 1,16,827 active cases, he said.

Maharashtra's Covid recovery rate is 96.02 percent while the fatality rate is 2.01 percent, he said.

According to the official, 1,69,517 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours (down from 2,22,063 on Sunday), taking their overall count to 4,27,12,460.

Currently, 6,42,253 people are in home quarantine and 4,233 people in institutional quarantine across the state, the official said.

According to the official, Mumbai recorded 486 new Covid cases, taking the tally to 7,25,161, while the death count rose to 15,554 after 10 more patients died due to the infection.

He said 157 new cases were found in Pune municipal limits, taking the tally to 4,96,213, while the death count remained unchanged at 8,306 as no fresh fatality was reported in the city.

According to the official, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporation areas reported 42, 161, 56, 11 and 14 new Covid cases, respectively.

Out of the 1,16,827 active Covid cases across the state, the highest - 16,960 - are in Pune district, followed by Thane and Mumbai at 16,742 and 12,588 patients, respectively.

According to the health department, of the total 58,61,720 recovered patients, the highest - 10,27,119 - are from Pune district, followed by Mumbai and Thane at 7,25,161 and 5,82,160, respectively.

The health department official said that in the Mumbai circle, which includes the city and its satellite towns, 1,418 more people tested positive for coronavirus, taking the tally to 16,04,321, while 17 fresh fatalities pushed the death count to 32,311.

In the Pune circle, 1,550 new COVID-19 cases were reported, raising the tally to 14,34,132, while six fresh fatalities took the death count to 26,252.

With 489 new cases and 10 fresh deaths, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the Nashik circle rose to 8,93,401 and the death count to 17,533, he said.

In the Kolhapur circle, 2,783 new cases were reported, pushing the tally to 4,30,693, while the death count increased to 11,841 after 19 patients died.

The official said with 42 new cases and one death, the COVID-19 tally in the Nagpur circle increased to 7,69,330 and the death count to 13,573.

In the Aurangabad circle, 179 people tested positive for the infection, taking the tally to 2,81,886, while the death count increased to 6,402 after one more patient died of Covid, the official said.

The official said with 179 new cases and six fresh fatalities, the infection tally in the Latur circle rose to 3,36,289 and the death count to 9,160.

In the Akola circle, 100 new cases raised the COVID-19 tally to 3,54,719, while the death count increased to 5,946 with one more patient succumbing to the disease, the official said.

