Maharashtra Railway Cops Save Life Of Man Trying To Board Moving Train

The incident happened at 8:30pm on Friday.

Two Railway Protection Force jawans saved the life of a 76-year-old man who slipped while trying to board a train at Kalyan station, an official said on Saturday.

The incident happened at 8:30pm on Friday when Mansoor Ahmed was trying to board the Punjab Mail from platform number 4, he said.

#WATCH: Two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel yesterday rescued a man at Kalyan Railway Station, Maharashtra who slipped while he was trying to board a moving train. pic.twitter.com/ONU4llnLtH — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2021

"He was in danger of slipping into the gap of the platform as the train moved ahead, but RPF jawans SC Yadav and Jitendra Gujar managed to grip him and pull him to safety," he informed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)