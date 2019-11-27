Oath Tomorrow, Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Yet To Work Out Power-Sharing

Balasaheb Thorat said the ratio of portfolio-sharing will be finalised in next two days.

Uddhav Thackeray will be sworn in as Maharashtra's new Chief Minister tomorrow but details of the new Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress alliance have yet to be worked out, a senior Congress leader indicates.The allocation of ministries in the new Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, including deputy chief ministers, will be decided in a "couple of days," Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said on Wednesday.

The alliance, along with smaller parties and independents, staked claim to power after the 80-hour Devendra Fadnavis government collapsed on Tuesday for want of a majority.

"The ratio of portfolio-sharing will be finalised in next two days. The number of Cabinet and Minister of State (MoS) posts to be given to each party will also be finalised in next two days," said Balasaheb Thorat, making it clear that the three parties are in for intense negotiations and bargaining over the next few days.

Reports say Mr Thackeray will have two deputies, including Mr Thorat and an NCP leader appeared to confirm this on Tuesday. "Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be sworn in as Chief Minister and Balasaheb Thorat from Congress and Jayant Patil from NCP will become Deputy Chief Ministers," the NCP's Majid Memon said.

But Mr Thorat said: "There is no such decision yet. I am not aware of any such possibility so far. I can't comment on such speculation."

The alliance has reportedly agreed on a common minimum agenda that can help the Shiv Sena and the Congress, who have always been on opposite sides of the spectrum, work together.

Mr Thackeray will be sworn at 6.40 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park in Dadar, the place where his party holds traditional Dussehra rally each year.

The Shiv Sena chief is currently not a member of any House in the state legislature.

