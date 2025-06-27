Raj, Uddhav Thackeray Reunite To Oppose Hindi In Maharashtra Schools

In a rare convergence, estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have agreed to join forces against what they describe as the "imposition" of Hindi in Maharashtra's school curriculum, said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. After days of parallel announcements, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will now lead a joint march in Mumbai to oppose the state government's three-language formula, which includes Hindi as a mandatory third language for primary school students.

Mr Raut confirmed the development today in a post on X , writing,"A united march will take place against the imposition of Hindi in schools in Maharashtra. Jai Maharashtra!"

His post was accompanied by an old image of both Uddhav and Raj Thackeray standing in front of a portrait of Bal Thackeray.

With the BMC elections approaching, this move is being seen as more than just the estranged cousins coming together for a cultural protest, but also a strategic move ahead of the polls.

Thackeray Statements

Raj Thackeray, founder of the MNS, had originally announced a protest for July 6. The date clashed with Ashadhi Ekadashi, a day of religious significance in Maharashtra. Raj Thackeray revised the date to July 5.

"With warm regards, Jai Maharashtra. This morning, for our Marathi language, for Maharashtra, and for the Marathi people, a morcha was announced on July 6. There is a slight change in that plan; the morcha will now take place on Saturday, July 5, at 10 AM from Girgaum to Azad Maidan. The location and all other details remain unchanged. Therefore, the media and the people of Maharashtra should take note of this change," Raj Thackeray stated in a social media post.

Separately, Uddhav Thackeray had backed a July 7 march initiated by the Tribhasha Sutra (Three language formula) Anti-Mumbai Coordination Committee."We will not allow the imposition of Hindi as a third language in Marathi and English schools for Classes 1 to 5 in Maharashtra. This is not just an educational issue; it is cultural encroachment."

Uddhav Thackeray also questioned the constitutional basis and political motivation behind the policy, invoking comments made by BJP national president JP Nadda and calling for scrutiny of the state's education system.

Speaking on behalf of the next generation of the Thackeray legacy, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said: "No language should be forced. What we have been learning should continue. Education should be enhanced, but not burdened. Why only Hindi? Why not improve what's already in place rather than adding to the load?"

Veteran political leader and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar echoed similar views recently.

"My view is that Hindi should not be made compulsory in primary education. There is no issue with children learning Hindi after Class 5. But we must analyse how many languages a child of a certain age can realistically learn and what linguistic burden that places on them," Mr Pawar said.

