Liquor Worth Rs 37.80 Lakh Stored Illegally In Maharashtra Seized, 3 Arrested

The raid was conducted in Kumbarli, officials said after which three were arrested. (Representaional)

Liquor worth Rs 37.80 lakh stored illegally in a tin shed in Ambernath in Thane district was seized by a flying squad of the Maharashtra excise department, leading to the arrest of three people, an official said on Monday.

The Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) was manufactured in Goa and was being stocked for sale in Maharashtra, despite such sale being prohibited, said Thane excise flying squad inspector Nandakumar More.

"The raid was conducted in Kumbarli on Saturday. We seized IMFL worth Rs 37.80 lakh, three cars worth Rs 6.25 lakh, labels worth Rs 5 lakh, mobiles phones and cash totaling Rs 57,500. The three men have been remanded in state excise custody till September 28," he said.