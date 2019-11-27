'Clean Bold': NCP Leader To Nitin Gadkari Over Maharashtra 'Cricket' Jibe

Nitin Gadkari had said anything is possible in cricket and politics (File)

When BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister in a Saturday morning function, outsmarting the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP combine, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, in a sharp jibe, had said "anything can happen in politics and cricket." After the collapse of the 80-hour government on Tuesday, it was the NCP's turn to take a swipe. A party leader said NCP chief Sharad Pawar had "clean bowled" Mr Gadkari's party.

"BJP leader Nitin Gadkari was saying anything can happen in cricket and politics anytime. Probably he forgot that Sharad Pawar had been the ICC (International Cricket Council) Chairman. Isn't it clean bowled," senior NCP leader Nawab Malik tweeted.

The Sena and the BJP had fallen out after a 35-year alliance over the question of power share in Maharashtra. The Sena had insisted that the BJP had agreed to a 50:50 formula - which included sharing of the Chief Minister's post. The BJP said it didn't make the promise.

The two allies, who had won a majority in the Maharashtra elections together, had fallen out over rotational chief ministership. The BJP had then turned down the Governor's invitation to form government citing lack of numbers.

As the Shiv Sena was in discussion with NCP and Congress over government formation, Mr Fadnavis and his deputy, NCP leader Ajit Pawar, had taken oath in an announced function.

The BJP, which won 105 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, needed 40 MLAs to prove a majority. The party had banked on Ajit Pawar to bring in 54 NCP MLAs, but the gamble didn't pay; hardly anyone followed him.

On Tuesday, after the Supreme Court asked them to take a floor test in Maharashtra Assembly, they resigned.

After their resignations, the NCP-Congress-Sena combine-- which claims to have the support of 162 MLAs-- moved to form government.

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray is set to be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr Malik had said at a press briefing.

The swearing-in ceremony of Mr Thackeray will take place on November 28.

