Mosques Must Take Permission For Loudspeakers: Top Muslim Body In Maharashtra

Amid a row over the use of loudspeakers near mosques, the Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind unit in Maharashtra appealed to all mosques in the state to take permission from the state government in this regard.

On Monday, the Maharashtra home department decided to implement the earlier court orders on the use of loudspeakers at religious sites. The state government will now make it mandatory for religious sites to seek permission for using loudspeakers.

In view of this development, Gulzar Azmi, Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind Secretary of the Maharashtra unit, told ANI, "Most of the mosques in the state have taken permission from the police departments for using loudspeakers. However, I still appeal mosques in the state who have not taken permission for the use of loudspeakers in mosques for Azaan should take the permission."

"The police in the state is very cooperative," he said. Mr Azami stressed that the police department is giving permission for the same.

Mr Azami also appreciated the Maharashtra government for handling the issue of loudspeakers and said that the state government is working to provide justice to all.

Over the last few days, political temperatures in the state have heated up sparked by Raj Thackeray's remarks on loudspeakers.

Raj Thackeray has warned the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that it should remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which MNS workers will install speakers outside mosques and play the Hanuman Chalisa.

