Maharashtra Milk Protest: Always Ready For Talks, Says Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis said his government didn't have "an egoistic view" on any issue (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today expressed concern about the agitation launched by milk suppliers over the demand for hike in procurement price and said the government is open for talks on any issue.



Maintaining that it was not right for farmers to protest over the issue, he said his government has not adopted an "egoistic view" on any issue.



Mr Fadnavis also assured that milk supply will not be affected in view of the protest.



Mumbai and Pune are likely to face shortage of milk as farmers' organisations have decided to suspend supply to the two cities today, demanding a hike of Rs 5 per litre in its procurement price.



Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana chief Raju Shetti said yesterday that milk supply to the two major cities in Maharashtra was going to be suspended from midnight.



"We have to press for our demands because the state government is not taking any concrete decision to increase farmers' income," the Lok Sabha member had said.



Mr Fadnavis said the government is always willing to discuss issues.



"Our doors are always open for discussion...The government has not adopted an egoistic view on any issue. But the way the current protest is going on, is not right," the chief minister told reporters in Nagpur.



