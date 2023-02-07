Maharashtra Man Kills Friend While Drunk, Arrested: Thane Police

The accused attacked Khan with a bamboo stick and stones. (Representational)

A 24-year-old man allegedly attacked and killed his friend in an inebriated state in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at a quarry in Shil area of the district around 3 am, an official said.

The victim Amjat Khan, 23, was consuming alcohol with the accused, when an argument erupted between them, senior inspector Sachin Gawde of Shil-Daighar police said.

The accused attacked Amjat Khan with a bamboo stick and stones, killing him on the spot, the official said.

The police were subsequently informed and the body was sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that the accused has been arrested under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

