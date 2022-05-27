Maharashtra Man Found Dead In Lift Duct Two Days After He Goes Missing

Officials said it is not known yet how he fell into the duct. (Representational)

A man in his 60s was found dead on Friday evening in the lift duct of his building in Thane city in Maharashtra after going missing post a marriage event late on Wednesday, a civic official said.

The man, identified as Narayan Dhondu Belose, lived on the third floor of the seven-storey building, located in Chandanwadi area here and the body was retrieved a little after 7pm, said Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant.

The official said Mr Belose had gone missing after attending a wedding function on Wednesday night, and his relative had filed a missing complaint with Naupada police station the next day.

A search for him through Thursday was futile before someone spotted his body in the lift duct on Friday evening, he said, adding that it was not known how he fell into the duct and got crushed when the lift moved.

The post mortem report is awaited and police have begun a probe into the incident, the official added.

