Maharashtra Man Dies By Suicide, Blames Lover's Family For Harassment In Note

A 23-year-old man died by suicide in a tyre puncture shop in Maharashtra, leaving a suicide note alleging harassment by his lover's family.

Dnyaneshwar Kokate, a resident of Beed district, was in a relationship with a young woman from a nearby village. While the girl's family was against the match, they continued to be in contact with each other.

According to Kokate's mother, his lover's family called him to meet them one day and brutally beat him up and humiliated him. Four men tied him to a tree, snatched his mobile phone and two-wheeler, and beat him, she told the police while demanding justice for her son and strict action against the accused.

"The accused told him that they would beat his father and me, too. He could not bear it," she said.

Fed up with the alleged harassment, Kokate hanged himself to death in a tyre puncture shop on the Dhule-Solapur highway.

Kokate, narrating his ordeal in a note before his death, said, "I was beaten severely, defamed in the village as a thief, and threatened with death."

A case has been filed against four people at the Neknur police station.