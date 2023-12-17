Maharashtra Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 4-Year-Old Girl: Cops

The official said the man is a habitual offender and appears to be of unsound mind (Representational)

A 34-year-old man from Maharashtra's Palghar district was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in his neighbourhood, an official said.

The man was thrashed by locals, a video of which went viral on social media, before being handed over to the police.

The MIDC Boisar police are in the process of registering a case against him, he added.

