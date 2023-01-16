Maharashtra Man Arrested For Cutting Birthday Cake With Sickle, Issuing Threats

Further probe is being carried out by Kongaon police station. (Representational)

A man has been arrested for allegedly cutting his birthday cake with a sickle and threatening people in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said on Monday.

He was held on a tip off about the incident, which took place in Kongaon on Sunday, Assistant Commissioner of Police Kishore Khairnar told PTI.

"He is accused of threatening people with the sickle during the incident. We have arrested him under Bombay Police Act and Arms Act provisions," he said.

Further probe is being carried out by Kongaon police station, Kishore Khairnar said.

