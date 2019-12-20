Major Relief To Nationalist Congress Party Leader Ajit Pawar In Irrigation Scam

Ajit Pawar was the water resource development minister between 1999 and 2009 (File)

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar has been given a clean chit by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in an alleged scam in awarding contracts involving 12 Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation projects. The contracts, which were awarded when Mr Pawar was the state water resource minister, were one of the main focus areas of the probe in the irrigation scam. The development comes weeks after Mr Pawar took oath as Devendra Fadnavis's deputy, but returned to his party after the days-old BJP government collapsed.

In an affidavit filed on Thursday in the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, the ACB said there is no material evidence of wrongdoing against Mr Pawar in awarding the contracts. It also asked the court to dispose of litigation filed in the case, which amounted to giving a clean chit to Mr Pawar.

"As regards the role of Ajit Pawar, no criminal liability is disclosed during the course of inquiry/ investigation by the Special Investigation Team," the affidavit read.

The affidavit was filed by the agency's Director-General Param Bir Singh.

The BJP have always targeted Ajit Pawar over allegations of corruption. In 2014, one of the first actions that the party's government took was to sanction an investigation into Ajit Pawar's alleged role in the irrigation scam, involving allegations of a swindle of some Rs 70,000 crore.

After Mr Pawar had sworn-in as Mr Fadnavis's deputy, he was accused by critics of crossing over to the BJP's corner to save himself from criminal cases.

Earlier this month, before the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance formed government in the state, the ACB had submitted in the Nagpur bench of the High Court an affidavit ruling out Mr Pawar's involvement in cases of alleged irregularities in approving and commissioning irrigation projects in Maharashtra.