Maharashtra Judge Warns Railways Official Of Contempt Case Over Bedbugs In VIP Room

For ordinary railway passengers, finding a proper seat can itself be a struggle. Overcrowded coaches, poor facilities, and long waits are part of the everyday travel experience, often with no recourse. But at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station, bedbugs in the 'VIP' room sent the railway authorities into overdrive.

A Judicial Magistrate (Railways) in the district had written a letter to the divisional railway manager (DRM) complaining about bedbugs on sofas in the VIP room in May. The same judge has now issued a notice to the officer, Nanded Division, alleging that his direction to replace the sofas and carry out pest control in the VIP room was ignored.

The railway authorities were directed to carry out pest control and replace the existing sofas with new ones. According to the notice, till September 19, the directions weren't complied with.

The show cause notice mentioned that the existing sofas continued to have bedbugs. It described the situation as a "disgusting position" for High Court judges to sit in. It further said that the judges were instead sitting in their cars rather than using the VIP room.

It said that over 15 High Court judges at the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court often travel by train and have to wait in the VIP room, accusing railway authorities of not taking satisfactory action or even replying to the communication issued on May 20.

The judicial magistrate asked the DRM, Nanded Division, to explain why action under the Contempt of Courts Act should not be taken for not complying with the earlier directions.

The official has been directed to personally remain present before the court on September 30, 2026. The notice warns that if the directions are not followed, further proceedings under the Contempt of Courts Act will be initiated.

A copy of the notice has also been sent to the General Manager, South Central Railway, while the RPF Inspector at Aurangabad has been directed to serve the notice and submit a report.