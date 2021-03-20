Sacked Mumbai Top Cop Accuses Maharashtra Home Minister Of Corruption

Param Bir Singh was transferred to the Home Guard this week.

Param Bir Singh, replaced as Mumbai Police Commissioner over "unforgivable" lapses in the Mukesh Ambani security scare probe, has hit back at Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in an explosive letter, accusing the Congress leader of corruption and interference in police work.

Mr Singh said the Maharashtra Home Minister had appointed several of his officers - including Sachin Waze who is arrested in the Mukesh Ambani case - for running a extortion racket, collecting money from restaurants, pubs and bars. He said the Home Minister had set them a target of collecting Rs 100 crore every month.

The former police chief also said that the Home Minister had on several occasions instructed police officers on how to handle cases and file charges.

Param Bir Singh said the Maharashtra Home Minister had appointed several of his officers for running a extortion racket, collecting money from restaurants, pubs and bars. He said the Home Minister had set them a target of collecting Rs 100 crore every month.

"On a collective appraisal of events that have transpired and what is being pointed out by me makes it clear that I have been made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers," he said.

"In these circumstances, the assertions of the Hon'ble Home Minister to the effect that my transfer is not for administrative or routine reasons, I have conducted serious lapses and the serious lapses in the investigation committed by me are unpardonable are all statements contrary to the record and seem to be for extraneous and vindictive reasons," Mr Singh said.

Here is the full text of the letter: