'What About Pulwama?' Sena Questions NIA Probe Into Ambani Security Scare

Two days after Param Bir Singh was replaced as Mumbai Police Chief over the handling of the Mukesh Ambani security scare, Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena has raised questions on the National Investigation Agency (NIA)'s probe and the arrest of a police officer, Sachin Waze.

Though the Mumbai Police chief's sacking was described by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh as a decision by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray - the Shiv Sena chief - after "unforgivable lapses" were revealed by the probe, the editorial in Sena mouthpiece "Saamna" comes out in Param Bir Singh's support. The case is believed to have caused strain between the Shiv Sena and its ally NCP, which is Anil Deshmukh's party.

"The 20 gelatin sticks found on Carmichael Road did not explode but these explosives are causing explosions in politics and the administration. The Mumbai Police Commissioner has had to go from his post because of this episode," the Sena editorial says.

The case involves a Scorpio SUV with the gelatin sticks found abandoned near Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai home "Antilia" last month.

Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze, who was the first police officer on the case, has been arrested by the NIA over suspicion that he played a role in the bomb-laden car being parked near the Ambani home.

The Scorpio car belonged to Mansukh Hiran, who was found dead in a creek near Mumbai early this month, and his wife has blamed Sachin Waze.

The Sena said in the editorial that the Mumbai police Anti-Terrorist Squad was investigating the death but the NIA "suddenly" took over the investigation.

"The motive behind this will soon come out. There is no link of any terror in this case but the NIA has butted in to investigate this crime? What is going on? The NIA investigates terror incidents across the country. But we want to know that the agency investigating gelatin sticks has found in connection with Uri attack, the Pathankot attack and the Pulwama attack. What truth have they uncovered? How many criminals have they arrested? This is also a matter of suspense," said the Saamna.

Just because Param Bir Singh had been removed did not mean it proved he had committed a crime, the editorial said.

"Param Bir Singh was responsible for the Mumbai Police at a very difficult time and in spite of the Sushant and Kangana case he did not let it affect the morale of the Mumbai Police. That is why even though the CBI was sent in, they could not go beyond the Mumbai Police probe in the case." The Sena said the ratings scam was also detected during his tenure and a powerful lobby in Delhi was "angry" with him for that.

The Shiv Sena jibed that Mansukh Hiran's suspicious death has caused "more grief" to the BJP than anyone, and reminded its ally-turned-bitter rival that one of its MPs, Ramswarup Sharma, "has died under suspicious circumstances in Delhi".

The party also referred to the death of another MP, Mohan Delkar, and the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

"How to use someone's death can be learnt from the current opposition. Everyone is trying to lower the morale of the Mumbai Police. The Opposition should not commit these sins (paap). If they are dreaming of power in Maharashtra that is their problem."

Reacting to the editorial, BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam said: "The Shiv Sena is supporting the Waze Gang. They are praising the transferred police commissioner. The Home Minister has mentioned unforgivable lapses. Is he hinting at unforgivable lapses by the Shiv Sena? These two parties are speaking in different voices. Their differences are affecting the law and order situation in the state."