'Minister Wanted Rs 100 Crore A Month': What Sacked Mumbai Top Cop's Letter Says

"In the aforesaid context, Shri Sachin Vaze who was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police was called by Shri Anil Deshmukh, Hon'ble Home Minister, Maharashtra to his official residence Dyaneshwar several times in last few months and repeatedly instructed to assist in collection of funds for the Hon'ble Home Minister."

"The Hon'ble Home Minister expressed to Shri Vaze that he had a target to accumulate Rs 100 crores a month. For achieving the aforesaid target, the Hon'ble Home Minister told Shri Vaze that there are about 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai and if a sum of Rs 2-3 lakh each was collected from each of them, a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crore was achievable. The Hon'ble Home Minister added that the rest of the collection could be made from other sources."

"Shri Vaze came to my office the same day and informed me of the above. I was shocked with the above discussion and was mulling over how to deal with the situation."

"A few days later, Shri Sanjay Patil, ACP, Social Service Branch, was called by the Hon'ble Home Minister at his official residence to hold discussions about the hookah parlours in Mumbai. The meeting was attended by other officers and Shri Palande, Personal Secretary to the Hon'ble Home Minister. Two days later, Shri Patil along with DCP Bhujbal were called at the official residence of the Hon'ble Home Minister for a meeting. While ACP Patil and DCP Bhujbal were made to wait outside the Hon'ble Home Minister's cabin, Mr Palande went inside the chamber of the Hon'ble Home Minister and after coming out took ACP Patil and DCP Bhujbal on the side. Mr Palande informed ACP Patil that the Hon'ble Home Minister was targeting a collection of Rs 40-50 crore which was possible through an approximate 1,750 bars, restaurants and establishments operating in Mumbai. I was informed by ACP Patil about the demand to make collections for the Hon'ble Home Minister."