Maharashtra, Haryana Election Results Live Updates: BJP-Sena Alliance Sails Through Maharashtra; Split Verdict In Haryana

The results of Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections on Thursday sprung surprise as the BJP failed to reach the halfway mark in both the states months after the party was reelected in the Lok Sabha polls with a 300 plus majority.

In Maharashtra, the BJP has won 105 seats and the Shiv Sena claimed victory in 56 constituencies, taking the alliance tally to 161, which is above the 144-halfway mark in 289-member assembly. Elections were held in Maharashtra in 288 constituencies on Monday in a single phase, and legislature for one seat is nominated.

As the votes were counted on Thursday, Haryana delivered a hung verdict with the BJP winning 40 of 90 seats. The Congress won 31 seats. Sources said the BJP will get support from six Independent MLAs.

In the bypolls held across 17 states and one Union Territory, the BJP and its allies won 26 of the 51 assembly seats, the Congress won 12.

Here are the live updates on election results in Maharashtra and Haryana: