Election Results 2019: "People Reposed Faith In Devendra Fadnavis, ML Khattar," Says PM Modi

Election results 2019: PM Narendra Modi addresses BJP workers at party headquarters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated the party for the election results in Maharashtra and Haryana, saying these days, it is no mean achievement for a party to get consecutive terms in power in a state. The BJP is set to come back in power in Maharashtra and in Haryana, it has emerged as the single largest party.

"These are unprecedented victories because normally these days few governments return after five years. In such times to be elected again is a big deal," PM Modi told party workers.

The BJP had lost two heartland states - Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh -- to the Congress in the last round of elections held in December, months before the Lok Sabha elections.

What made the scale of the achievement larger was that the teams that led the government in both states were relatively new, the Prime Minister said. And in both states, the party started out as the junior partner to regional heavyweights.

In both Maharashtra and Haryana, the teams formed after the victory in the 2014 elections were new, the Prime Minister said.

High praise went to the BJP team in Haryana.

"People who know Haryana politics, they must know if we had to form an alliance with a party in the state, we had to fight on seats of their choice. This was a condition before 2014. It would be a big deal if we even touched double digits... To come from there to where we are today is remarkable," he said.

Similarly in Maharashtra, the party had been junior partner to Shiv Sena for years.

Follow NDTV for latest election results and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.