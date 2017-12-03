Maharashtra, Gujarat On Alert As Cyclone Ockhi Heads For Coast: 10 Points

Cyclone Ockhi forecast has been reduced from 'very severe' to 'severe' for Monday.

New Delhi: The Cyclone Ockhi, which has lost some of its intensity, is expected to make landfall on the coast of Maharashtra within the next 48 hours. The scale of cyclone forecast has been reduced from 'very severe' to 'severe' for Monday. The search and rescue operations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, which bore the brunt of the winds and rain over the weekend, still continue. The alert on the coastline is still on and fishermen in north Tamil Nadu and South Andhra coast have been asked not to venture out to the Arabian sea for the next 48 hours.